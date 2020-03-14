Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,922 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

