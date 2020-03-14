Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Intersect ENT worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

