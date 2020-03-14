PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PEP stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

