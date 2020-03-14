Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $672.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $595.91 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $751.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

