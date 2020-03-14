5,335 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,477 shares of company stock worth $7,195,222. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

