Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

