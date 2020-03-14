Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $352,000 Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in InterXion by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,825,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

INXN stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

