Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 4.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after buying an additional 62,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,283,000 after buying an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.83 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

