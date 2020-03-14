Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 296,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AerCap by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 238,697 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AerCap by 30.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

