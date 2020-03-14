BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cfra raised Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

CAG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

