BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,602 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises approximately 2.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,775,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vale by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of VALE opened at $8.70 on Friday. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.