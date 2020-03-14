BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,167 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

