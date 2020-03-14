Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.82 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

