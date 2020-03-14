Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.82 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

