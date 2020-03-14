Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2,668.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

CERN stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

