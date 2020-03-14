BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 213,469 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 213,469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $382,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

