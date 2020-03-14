Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bowie Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $272.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.91 and its 200 day moving average is $265.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

