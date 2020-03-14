Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. CSX reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

