AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AON by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in AON by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.50.

AON stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

