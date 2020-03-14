Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bell Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

