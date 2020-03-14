Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $11.39 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $103.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.