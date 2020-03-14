Bell Bank Has $641,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 195,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,315,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average of $241.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

