Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,230,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

