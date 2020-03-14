Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.