Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $76.17 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,173,000. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.75. The company has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.