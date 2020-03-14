Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

