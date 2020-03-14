Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,852 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.38% of Cogent Communications worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

