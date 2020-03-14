AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 2.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $9,954,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $8,392,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock valued at $298,281,475.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CRWD stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

