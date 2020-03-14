Bell Bank Sells 689 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

NYSE SO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

