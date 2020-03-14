Bell Bank Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.04.

NYSE MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.41 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

