Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,906 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

