Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,671.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,106 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.60.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

