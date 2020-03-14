Bell Bank Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bell Bank cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 313,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $50.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

