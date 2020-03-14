Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

