Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $17.96 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 292,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

VZ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

