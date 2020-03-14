SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.