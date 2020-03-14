Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

