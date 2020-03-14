Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

