Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.56% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $42,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $38.07 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $620.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

