Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $43.58 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 726,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brunswick by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after buying an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Brunswick stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

