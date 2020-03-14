Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of Varian Medical Systems worth $46,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,435,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 855.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 66,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,406 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

