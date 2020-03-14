Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,591 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.24% of Cinemark worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cinemark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after buying an additional 117,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.