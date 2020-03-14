P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,830 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of P H Glatfelter worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

