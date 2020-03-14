Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KW stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KW. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

