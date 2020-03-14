Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 866.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

