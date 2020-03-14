Citigroup Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.