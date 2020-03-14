Citigroup Inc. Sells 69,603 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brinker International worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

