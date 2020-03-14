Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

