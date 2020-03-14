Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aecom were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Aecom has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

