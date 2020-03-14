Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of California Water Service Group worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $45.79 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

