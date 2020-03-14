iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 411,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29.

